JCF's recruitment initiative is to be commended, but...Monday, July 19, 2021
Dear Editor,
The Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) new cadet initiative is to be applauded as it is definitely a way to steer young minds in the right direction, while at the same time achieving the strategic objective of increasing the number of officers in the long term.
With all the positives of the programme, it's imperative that strong mechanisms are put in place to ensure the integrity of these recruits and that the main objective of any training is character-building, rather than any real weapons-handling skills.
It's a great initiative but it has the ability to unknowingly train criminals. We only need to remember the fateful Horizon Park shooting to understand the dangers of a trained gunman. A word to the wise is sufficient.
Samuel James
samueljames12@gmail.com
