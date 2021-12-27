JLP failing to tackle the three Cs

Dear Editor,

The Andrew Holness Administration is faced with the most daunting task of taming the three-headed monster of crime, corruption, and COVID-19.

Any of these three, if ignored, is enough to topple an administration; therefore, imagine then the tremendous impact these scourges present together.

It is obvious the Government is at it's wit's end in trying to solve the problems caused by these monsters.

To say crime is out of control is an understatement. Murders have skyrocketed, with the gruesome nature of some rivalling atrocities carried out in war-torn countries or those experiencing genocide.

The stop-and-start approach to dealing with COVID-19 has stripped away confidence in the health ministry. This, while deaths have resulted from the bundling of its approach to the COVID-19 crisis.

Next on the list is corruption. Anyone with an objective view would be hard-pressed to compare the deluge of scandals which have beset the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP)-led Government over the past five years with any other.

The prime minster has said he will be reshuffling his Cabinet early next year, let's hope for some wholesome and meaningful changes.

Meanwhile, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is the latest government entity to be on the verge of a scandal, with questions being asked about several building approvals coming out of that municipality.

This, in tandem with the pathetic running of the city's affairs and the deplorable conditions of the streets of downtown Kingston demonstrates a lack of efficiency in the operations at the KSAMC. If the JLP is fortunate enough to hold on to the majority in the KSAMC whenever the local government elections are held, anyone but Delroy Williams should be appointed mayor.

The JLP should not take comfort in it's 48 to 14 parliamentary majority and remember that the party had all 60 seats going into the 1989 election. Enough said!

Da Mac

Damac@yahoo.com