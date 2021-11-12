Just asking...Friday, November 12, 2021
Dear Editor,
The reputed world's largest health-care company and the highest-earning prescription and over-the-counter drug company Johnson & Johnson has some products on the market which have been in question concerning their safety for use by women and children.
The consumer brands which are the most popular are Tylenol and Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder.
Johnson & Johnson products were not banned in the USA surprisingly, but banned in some other countries, while still on shelves in others. If one were to do some research on the World Wide Web one will find that much controversy surrounds these products.
Therefore, I have to question whether it is wise for Jamaica to accept and use vaccines manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. Should we trust the company to deliver to us the safest and best in vaccines?
We have to protect ourselves and arm ourselves with all the facts. Just asking...
Juliet Holmes
julietholmesforgod@yahoo.com
