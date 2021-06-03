Knowledge deficit

Dear Editor,

There seems to be nothing that can be done to stem the tide of misinformation as, like a river seeking its natural course, misinformation runs where it may. It's however necessary that we learn to distinguish if the flow is a healing stream or sewage.

In the ever-evolving media landscape, the dissemination of information, while at the fingertips of many, is by a few. Previously held conspiracy theories are emerging as potential truths and so it is really hard to know just what to believe.

Propaganda is very effective in controlling the behaviour of a society. However, when a large swathe of the population has been denied seats in schools and segregated, separated from learning, the future will be very bleak as the ability to identify the truth is diminished by reduced learning.

It rests on the shoulders of any world citizen to make his/her own decisions, and not just do as they are told. Use your own common sense.

It is all just a new way of war.

Ul Jem

jem.ul@yahoo.com