Kudos, Knutsford Express

Kudos, Knutsford ExpressFriday, August 13, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
During recent travel on Knutsford Express, I experienced a challenge.
On the Friday, I wrote to the company expressing my concern and by the Monday morning I received a call from Julia, one of their customer relations officers. She was very pleasant and apologetic for the inconvenience. She promised that the matter would be investigated, and that she would keep me posted.
I was pleased that she continued to keep in touch with me during the period of investigation and in the end my concerns were addressed, and I was duly compensated.
Julia is a perfect example of the saying “Customer service is not a department; it is an attitude”. Thanks Julia for reminding me that all is not lost in the area of customer care.
I wish also to express appreciation to Knutsford Express for facilitating the process of addressing customers' concerns and ensuring that the customer is left satisfied.
Lisa Marie
lismasam@gmail.com
