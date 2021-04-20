Leaders 'colting' the game

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Andrew Holness once beamed with pride, almost to the point of blushing, when a fan of his asserted, on his instituting the initial states of emergency in the presence of a top delegation of European Union representatives, “He knows what he is doing!”

Holness is quite calculated, and the assertion, therefore, more than likely, holds true. However, therein lies the problem for one's own understanding, without looking at the higher or deeper degree of the purpose of his actions — the desire to impress others.

This muddies one's judgement.

Alternatively, we should seek to impress God, first and foremost.

Consider the following three points of reference as it is likely to pertain to what Holness has been doing.

Decades ago, in Stockholm, Sweden, a hostage situation laid the recognition of a phenomenon referred to as the Stockholm Syndrome, whereupon in the climax and rescue of the hostages the abductees showed empathy and support towards their abductors. Suspiciously, many of our countrymen are responding in like manner from the relief of “escaping” the threat of being a refugee, fugitive, or hostage, which is what these lockdowns feel like.

Pork barrel politics is nothing new to our political landscape. Such populous politics, whatever we wish to call it, or however we wish to cover it, is the essence of our politics. Imagine your boss tells you to stay home as much as you want and you will still get full pay, as Holness has done for the public sector. How heavenly is this wide, smooth road which leads to anywhere but heaven? Instead of giving out goodies, this time around, we are being given time off, which reinforces the vicious cycle of poor productivity, poverty, and dependence on our masters.

Lastly, it is expected that a captain goes down with the ship. What obtains with politics in developing countries like ours is that, if the captain goes down, the ship is threatened to be taken down with him, and not necessarily vice versa. This “must win” politics almost brought the United States down to our level. Thankfully, this type of politics has passed the violent nature it once was associated with, but has now become a war to control minds with guile and wit, and not the gun or sword.

So, “colting” the game has become commonplace when these politicians are on the brink.

Andre O Sheppy

Norwood, St James

astrangely@outlook.com