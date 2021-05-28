Leave Dr Dayton Campbell alone!Friday, May 28, 2021
Dear Editor,
Supporters of the People's National Party (PNP) in the street, including myself, are asking the party not to ask Dr Dayton Campbell to step aside.
We know that it is some party higher-ups and their surrogates fabricating things against Campbell for their personal agenda and power. We have known them from as far back as 2008, as they have ill-advised Dr Peter Phillips to undermine and challenge Portia Simpsom Miller. They are power-hungry and are unwilling to unite under who the delegates have chosen. Respect democracy; that is what the PNP is about.
I want to warn the PNP not to bow to these pressures or they will regret it. Take to the street to talk with the people and you will see how disgruntled supporters are.
We do not want any ex-Labourite to lead the PNP. Since you are a switcher we don't trust you, you may well switch on us, just as how they switched on Portia Simpson Miller — or should I say stabbed her in the back.
So, our beloved party, please do not hurt your supporters for some power-hungry, selfish people.
Howart Miller
hawartmill@gmail.com
