Leave them to God, Minister Hall

Marion Hall, previously known as Lady Saw, has always been one of my favourite dancehall personalities and this will not go away with the snap of a finger. Although she was a bit unsophisticated and raw, she drew my attention.

Now that the kindly woman seems to be faltering in her decision to be one of God's followers, I still feel she has the requisite qualities to change lives through her calling as a born-again Christian.

Some people don't believe in her growth and conversion to Christianity. She has been under constant pressure and siege since she changed her life for the better. No one can ever doubt her sermons and her constant investigation of her former colleagues to follow Jesus.

I recall the former Lieutenant Stitchie appealing to his dancehall male partners to take steps to Christ. The great fast-talking giant of dancehall Papa San did the same in some of his songs in which he tried to correct the wrongs he had done to society.

The women, however, don't take these things so positively and feel their former colleague is trying to fight them down.

I certainly think Marion Hall should leave the well-grounded DJs in their mess and move on.

I really love Marion Hall and I am glad she has left dancehall behind.

The brokenhearted lady may not leave Christianity in totality, but maybe she is feeling a little weak. Long live Marion Hall and her journey forward in Christianity!

Paris Taylor

