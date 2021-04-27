Let's play our part

Let's play our partTuesday, April 27, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Jamaica, the blessed country, depends on each of us to fulfil her promise.
As individuals, institutions, and communities, ours is the task to apply intellect, emotion and knowledge to the issues and opportunities that emerge.
To overcome the three Cs of COVID-19, crime, and corruption, we must be able to walk humbly, do justice and show mercy.
In partisan politics, love, loyalty and the home team are paramount, while in good governance we see integrity, respect, and duty under the rule of law as vital. Bridging this will require civic knowledge and accountability.
Jamaica has been described as practising 'segmentary factionalism' and 'victory addiction', both creating hyper partisanship, resistance to fair comment, a preference for framing problems within past acts and revisionist history and the use of the digital platform to excoriate real or imagined 'enemies'.
This pattern may have contributed to a sense of powerlessness, cynicism, and loss of respect for and engagement with some of our institutions and issues.
Let us support the honest work of our institutions and commit ourselves to play our part so that “Jamaica may, under God, increase in beauty, fellowship and prosperity”.
Donna Parchment Brown
Political ombudsman
Kingston
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy