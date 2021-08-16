Let them pay!

Dear Editor,

At the moment the vaccine merely slows COVID-19, not halt it.

Fully inoculated people can become infected with the virus, but the symptoms may not be as extreme; mostly, it's milder. But, in a number of cases it's as acute as in unvaccinated people and leads to serious illness or death. The likelihood of a severe reaction to the virus rises steeply if you have been inoculated for a period 6 months or more.

Carelessness and indifference will cause the virus to spread rapidly.

Some people don't practise social distancing or wear masks but gather en-masse, party, attend church or participate in activities that are non-essential or can be done via Zoom or some other platform.

The argument that governments are denying people's democratic freedoms by mandating the wearing of masks or social distancing is fallacious.

No society can exist without laws for the common good, which includes protection from danger and threats to life. Preserving life is an individual and societal responsibility enshrined in God's law: “You must love your neighbour as yourself.”

Whether you kill me with a weapon or by infecting me with the novel coronavirus I'm just as dead. Death by COVID-19 is likely to be more painful and drawn out, and with COVID-19 my condition endangers others.

It would help if governments took a stand to deter people from ignoring COVID-19 protocols. Yes, charge and fine them! $50,000 for not wearing masks and $1,000,000 for attending or hosting a party.

Better yet, calculate the cost of treating the number of people likely to get infected and pass it on to the party host or non-mask wearer. The money can be used to help fund COVID-19 treatment. This pandemic has stalled education and ruined the economy. The good shouldn't suffer because the bad want to have fun.

Remember, when a crime is not punished quickly, people feel it is safe to do wrong. (Ecclesiastes 8:11)

Novlette Myers

