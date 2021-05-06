Lifting 'spirits'Thursday, May 06, 2021
Dear Editor,
Date: Friday, April 23, 2021
Time: 11:35 am
Location: Corner of Dunrobin Avenue and Constant Spring Road
Observation: Caught by the traffic light, I watched a pleasant, calm-looking, and barefooted young man with his wiper approach the car ahead of me, but the person refused his service. He then moved on to the vehicle beside that one who allowed him to wipe. I got my $100 ready because I thought I was next on his agenda. He never came. Instead, he scurried over to his three 'co-workers'. It seems there was a work break.
Under more scrutiny I saw four cups lined up, a bottle of a popular energy drink and another substance being poured in the cups. Then there was the familiar tipping of the cup to allow some of the liquid substance to hit the ground. That really aroused my curiosity. I rolled down my car window and shouted to them,”What's in the cups?”
I got a happy chorus response “Rum and... “
Important notes:
These boys all appeared under 20.
It was still morning.
The sun was blazing.
If they made money, was it enough to purchase breakfast and alcohol?
My conclusion is a two-part question: Based on this, what is Jamaica to look forward to? And how quickly do you think the results will be in?
Sandra C
Onlooker
