Dear Editor,

We are taking note of the treatment of our former Education Minister Ruel Reid. And, on the face of things, it would appear as if every effort has been made to make his, separation from the 'esteemed' Jamaica College most pleasant.

It is noted that he will walk away with $23.3 million, with the Ministry of Education paying the lion's share of $16 million.

For those who aren't up to date on current affairs, Reid was the principal of Jamaica College and was seconded to the Ministry of Education to serve as its minister. He was subsequently charged with defrauding the people of Jamaica.

So, against that background, same teachers are livid that Reid was given a big payday. This, especially, when some teachers and those who worked in the Government's summer school programme have not been paid in months. As well, many schools are scheduled to reopen in January but are yet to be given the resources needed to open their doors.

What kind of example is being set by the Ministry of Education, which, supposedly, is the guardian of our future? How can we then tell a 16-year-old that he or she must get an education and become a productive member of the society?

I will always be proud to be a teacher, but I am feeling discouraged because of how we are treated by the ministry.

It takes the wind out of our sails when a man who was once a teacher, principal and minister, and is now before the courts, gets a massive payday, while hard-working teachers are hungry and have to make do with four per cent.

Beatrice Gordon

Spanish Town

St Catherine

beatricegordon83@gmail.com