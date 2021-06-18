Look to the 'old' House for the seating answer

Look to the 'old' House for the seating answerFriday, June 18, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
The following is an open letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding:
In regards to the seating of the Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central George Wright, who has resigned from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and become an independent member of the House, the Government of Jamaica should revisit the structure of the December 12, 1944 Jamaican Parliament seating arrangement when it seated Members of Parliament from the JLP, which formed the Government, the PNP, which formed the Opposition, and five independent members.
The Government could also look at the current Parliament of the UK, which now seats the governing Conservative Party, the Opposition Labour Party, and 11 independent members. The independent members consist of eight former Labour Party Members of Parliament and three former Conservative members.
The Jamaica Opposition Leader Mark Golding is perfectly right in rejecting the seating of the now-independent Member of Parliament George Wright with the Opposition members of the House; the Government is obligated to prepare a section for its independent member(s).
Dr John D Kelly
Savanna-la-Mar
Westmoreland
kelly.j1913@live.com
