Love and secularism

I think love has become more of an attribute or item of expedience and pragmatism than it is any of the finer qualities that separate man from the lower animals.

Thus, for the most part, love is nothing more than a luxury or a grand white elephant without any kind of secular stamp of approval to it.

True, love may be perceived only through actual deeds, but more and more such actions appear to equate or become accepted as the essence of love itself.

This is possibly why many marriages or so-called romantic relationship have a shelf life of only a few months or so. For when the tree stops giving fruits, there are no roots to continue thriving.

So, it drills down to basic questions: What can love do for me? How does love benefit me?

Not surprising, then, that a lot of infidelity and deception result from this utilitarian view.

A girl who becomes unfaithful naturally may have no more affection of loyalty to him than to the one betrayed. And the man who discovered he's been betrayed has nothing to restrain abuse or murder since both parties suffer the same love deficit. Therefore, the resulting tumultuous responses are in retort to lost investments, lost material capital, lost time and labour, more than a loss of love itself.

Such consumerist views of love are often shell-like and pervasive, just as when people recommend to love one another — love you neighbours or love your brothers — to reduce crime and violence, as if love is some kind of mechanical currency for purchasing peace.

Thus love is discredited if it appears to provide no immediate and personal benefits, which is actually the opposite of love. For, without seeking its own befits, love is able to provide its greatest benefits.

Homer Sylvester

Mount Vernon, New York,

