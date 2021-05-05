Love for all teachers

Love for all teachersWednesday, May 05, 2021
Dear Editor,
I want to wish all teachers in Jamaica, and particularly those at Alston High School in Clarendon, a Happy Teachers' Day.
The Greek philosopher Plato once said education is the foundation of a nation and a nation will prosper to the degree that it honours its teachers.
Education is a critical ingredient towards a country's social, economic and moral development and our teachers play a central role in preparing individuals for all sectors of the economy. Therefore, the need arises to honour and highlight the work and worth of our teachers as posited by Plato centuries ago.
Research has also proven that when we show gratitude towards others it improves our mental wellness and psychological well-being.
As a former teacher, I know very well that teaching in Jamaica is a very difficult and stressful task. Hence, when it is time to celebrate our teachers no one should act with reticence.
Once again, Happy Teachers' Day to all the teachers in Jamaica, both past and present.
Teachers are the salt of the society. Let us continue to inspire and change lives as we fulfil our mandate to build and maintain a quality, educated, decent, civil, and just society even during a pandemic. The word is always love for our teachers!
Andre Wellington
Christiana PO, Manchester
andrewellington344@yahoo.com
