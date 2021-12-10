Mark Golding is an embarrassment to representational politics

Mark Golding is an embarrassment to representational politicsFriday, December 10, 2021
Dear Editor,
Young Jamaica, the Youth Arm of the Jamaica Labour Party, is alarmed at the Opposition leader and People's National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding's irresponsible and reckless remarks at a recent political meeting held in Clarendon.
Mark Golding, in a speech on the campaign trail, charged his party supporters to “step up and get wicked”.
Young Jamaica is of the impression that the PNP president truly has little regard for the many lives that have been lost throughout this year, as was evident by his party's rejection of extensions to the states of public emergency (SOEs) in several violence-torn communities.
Golding's poor judgement and seemingly uncaring character has left many Jamaicans utterly speechless.
Young Jamaica rejects this type of political campaigning, which reminds many Jamaicans of a time when politics was a brutal blood sport for power-hungry egos and partisan tribes.
Young Jamaica is therefore demanding that Mark Golding provides:
1) a written and oral apology to the people of Jamaica and;
2) a clear message on his stance against political violence.
We eagerly await the PNP's response.
Rohan Walsh
President
Young Jamaica
20 Belmont Road
youngjamaica.jlp@gmail.com
