Matthew Samuda ought to be elevated

Matthew Samuda ought to be elevatedThursday, December 16, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
It is time for Matthew Samuda to be promoted to the executive.
With significant concerns surrounding the portfolios of national security, health, education, public utilities, and commerce, it is very likely that Prime Minister Andrew Holness will be reshuffling the Cabinet in short order. And, for him to avail himself of the best existing choices for critical ministerial appointments, Matthew Samuda needs to be sitting in the lower chamber of the Parliament.
There are certain key executive portfolios which require accountability and answers from the people's representatives. As a result, one of the weary, older men need to step aside and allow for the best interest of the country to be represented.
Mark Hylton
markhylton@yahoo.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy