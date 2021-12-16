Matthew Samuda ought to be elevated

Dear Editor,

It is time for Matthew Samuda to be promoted to the executive.

With significant concerns surrounding the portfolios of national security, health, education, public utilities, and commerce, it is very likely that Prime Minister Andrew Holness will be reshuffling the Cabinet in short order. And, for him to avail himself of the best existing choices for critical ministerial appointments, Matthew Samuda needs to be sitting in the lower chamber of the Parliament.

There are certain key executive portfolios which require accountability and answers from the people's representatives. As a result, one of the weary, older men need to step aside and allow for the best interest of the country to be represented.

Mark Hylton

