Medical response to burn cases needs boost

Medical response to burn cases needs boostMonday, May 31, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
From watching and listening to the newscasts each evening, on two separate occasions recently two females have been badly burnt. One died when a gas stove exploded and there were only one entryway to and from the house. The other, her former partner set her ablaze because she decided to end the relationship. She is still alive with her family seeking assistance overseas for medical treatment.
What is our state and capacity for treating people who suffer serious burns as in the incidents mentioned above? What equipment do we need? What relationships exist regionally and internationally to see to medical care when this occurs?
People and organisations who have the funds could partner to help.
It's sad when these things occur, but it becomes devastating when it seems we are incapable of jumping into action to save a life.
Who is going to step up to the plate and fill this gap?
Claudette Harris
claudette_harris90@yahoo.com
