Mental health should matter to the Zimbabwean Government

Mental health should matter to the Zimbabwean GovernmentThursday, October 21, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
It is insane for the Zimbabwean Government to abandon and neglect mental health issues when most Zimbabweans are experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, and depression because of toxic politics, a climate of fear, and economic hardships beyond belief.
The suicide rate in Zimbabwe has climbed because of the hopelessness people feel.
The economy is completely shattered, there are no prospects for jobs and the Government is careless, clueless, and unable to solve the problems that have driven millions of Zimbabweans into foreign countries where they have strained public resources, particularly in South Africa where there are an estimated six million migrants from Zimbabwe.
People suffering from mental health in Zimbabwe are considered as social outcasts, exposed to excessive abuse, both physical and emotional, from their own communities and close family members.
The Zimbabwean Government has failed to address the issue of mental health and has not implemented any campaigns to create awareness and sensitivity around the issue in order to remove the stigma.
The president of Zimbabwe has failed to turn around the economy and address the issues surrounding mental health.
Beverley Tsitsi Mutandiro
tsitsibev@gmail.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy