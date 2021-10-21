Mental health should matter to the Zimbabwean Government

Dear Editor,

It is insane for the Zimbabwean Government to abandon and neglect mental health issues when most Zimbabweans are experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, and depression because of toxic politics, a climate of fear, and economic hardships beyond belief.

The suicide rate in Zimbabwe has climbed because of the hopelessness people feel.

The economy is completely shattered, there are no prospects for jobs and the Government is careless, clueless, and unable to solve the problems that have driven millions of Zimbabweans into foreign countries where they have strained public resources, particularly in South Africa where there are an estimated six million migrants from Zimbabwe.

People suffering from mental health in Zimbabwe are considered as social outcasts, exposed to excessive abuse, both physical and emotional, from their own communities and close family members.

The Zimbabwean Government has failed to address the issue of mental health and has not implemented any campaigns to create awareness and sensitivity around the issue in order to remove the stigma.

The president of Zimbabwe has failed to turn around the economy and address the issues surrounding mental health.

Beverley Tsitsi Mutandiro

tsitsibev@gmail.com