Michael Manley deserves to be national hero?

Dear Editor,

Michael Norman Manley is my choice for national hero.

This is a man who has done so much for the development of the fundamental attributes of our people. He has changed the status quo of a wide range of people no matter the political persuasions, religious beliefs, socio-economic accomplishments, or societal acquaintances.

The Manley I knew has built institutions which remain relevant 50 years after their establishment and are still the source of lifeblood of our people.

My hero was passionate about securing the dignity, pride, and joy of our citizenry. We owe this man so much, and we could satisfy our collective conscience and acknowledge his tremendous work by giving him national hero status.

Joshua, as he was affectionately called, has changed the landscape for women in this country. Women were given the privilege to get the same pay as their male counterparts. Equal pay for both sexes in the working class was a big deal.

The bastardly laws were fully enforced so that a child was entitled to the same benefits despite the fact that his or her parents were not married. In former years children who were born out of wedlock were not entitled to any benefit by law.

The Maternity Act was implemented to ensure that women would have access to a few months leave with pay to give birth and spend time with their newborns rather than lose their jobs, which was the case previously.

All women who are aware of the tremendous energy Manley placed in their development should be proud of this stalwart.

This man has done more for the social well-being of Jamaicans than any other individual who has ever lived. And I say this without apology.

He implemented programmes such as the Rural Electrification Programme, Jamaica Foundation for Lifelong Learning, National Housing Trust, and the Land Reform Programme, through which the Nyerere Farm and others came about, which gave youngsters a chance to start in agriculture, whether to pursue animal husbandry or crop planting.

He was a man beyond his years and a consummate professional whose focus was on human development, advancement, and prosperity.

Paris Taylor

paristaylor82@hotmail.com