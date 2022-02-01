Michael Ricketts must go!

Dear Editor,

The judgement that recently came out of the Jamaica Supreme Court relative to the case of Ainsley Lowe vs Michael Ricketts has cast a black eye on the administration of the sport of football, and has placed a responsibility on the directors of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), and corporate Jamaica to call on Ricketts to resign.

Lowe sued Ricketts, the current president of JFF for slandering him on a radio programme a few years ago. At that time Ricketts, who was an ordinary director of JFF was going up against Ainsley Lowe in the parish football association's elections.

Lowe, in his suit, contended that Ricketts used slurs against him, which maligned his reputation and the court concurred in his favour by ruling that JFF President Michael Ricketts pays $9 million plus court costs.

However, the continued silence on this matter by the directors of the JFF; Minister Grange, who has responsibility for an expansive but relevant portfolio; and the usual special interest groups and leaders has exposed the double standard which exists when ethical conduct collides with cultural norms.

It is instructive to note that Ricketts did not offer a defence for the utterances he reportedly made on radio, which would be in breach of Fifa's disciplinary code regarding discrimination (Fifa Code of Ethics 2020, article 22). That article states: “Persons bound by this code shall not offend the dignity or integrity of a country, private person or group of people through contemptuous, discriminatory, or denigratory words or actions on account of race, skin colour, ethnicity, nationality, social origin, gender, disability, language, religion, political opinion or any other opinion, wealth, birth or any other status, sexual orientation or any other reason.”

A cursory glance at the article would then find that Ricketts's comments, as recorded in court documents, breached Fifa's code of ethics, but, for the powers that be, it is business as usual.

To the minister of sport, the private sector, and corporate Jamaica, facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored. There must be an insistence that the JFF directors do their job and remove Ricketts.

Taxpayers' money should be withheld from the JFF until the directors remove Ricketts from the organisation. Also, the private sector should not support the JFF financially until good governance and transparency are in place.

To the directors of the JFF I say: You cannot circle the wagons around a wounded leader and leadership because of political expediency or convenience.

As for Fifa, let us see if they are serious about stamping out discrimination, cronyism, and nepotism in football.

The Inconvenient One

cornerspot1919@gmail.com