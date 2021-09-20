Missing 'Mikey' Holding

Dear Editor,

The announcement of legendary West Indian speedster Michael Holding's retirement from TV cricket commentary, after 31 years, has hurt his admirers and fans all over the cricketing world.

Holding had bid adieu to first-class cricket back in 1987, but cricket-lovers are more sentimental over his second retirement.

His analyses of the game were as piercing as his deliveries in his active years, as he spearhead the pace attack of the then-mighty West Indian side, along with the legendary Malcolm Marshall, Wayne Daniel, and Winston Davis.

He has published a unique book, Why We Kneel, How We Rise, and has been a staunch critic of the Twenty20 format of cricket since its inception.

The viewers of Sky Sports will miss a most lovable and familiar voice.

Anil R Torne

Pune, India

