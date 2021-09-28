MOAF should have its own minister

MOAF should have its own ministerTuesday, September 28, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Why are people intervening on Floyd Green's behalf?
The prime minister has already taken a decision and a replacement minister has been named. Furthermore, Green has resigned.
An online petition will not help his cause. He will return, quite likely more experienced and better than before. For the time being he has to cool his heels, and he knows that.
I remember when the news broke and the resignation letter was read on RJR. I was sad, but this was the letter of a statesman. He has done what others before him should have done. This is what Rod Phillips did in Ontario. This is what Matt Hancock did in the UK. We talk about Vision 2030, but we don't have a clue what that entails.
We cannot act on sentiment. We are talking about a Cabinet minister who violated the rules that were enacted into law by his Government and which he would have had a hand in formulating.
I really regret that this happened, but I am proud to have Green as a Member of Parliament in my parish. I understand the pain this has caused the country and, in particular, the farmers and fishermen.
What I would like the prime minister to do is reconsider the twinning of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MOAF) with that of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) under one minister.
I agree with the farmers and fishermen who believe that they deserve a full-time minister. It is not just that the MOAF deserves a full-time minister, it is imperative that it gets one.
Over to you, Prime Minister!
Norman W M Thompson
norms74160@gmail.com
