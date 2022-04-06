Move on and return the Privy Council honour, PM

Dear Editor,

In May 2015 David Cameron, then British Prime Minister, called for Jamaica to “move on” from the painful legacy of slavery. Now in 2022 Prime Minister Andrew Holness is indicating that we are moving on. Is it coincidence or a belated response in obedience to those instructions.

I find it unfortunate and ill-advised that the same words are now being used, which naturally leads to the question: What is meant by moving on? Particularly as there were no references to the attendant issues surrounding reparations and just plain saying I'm sorry.

The recent visitor came and, like his other family members, expressed horrow but could not bring himself to be seen as apologetic.

In moving on there should be no ambiguity that the work of the Caribbean Reparation Commission, established in 2013, is fully supported by Jamaica. My ambivalence, however, stems from the fact that in mid-2021 the prime minister was offered, accepted, and was appointed to the Privy Council. Parts of the oath require you to “swear by Almighty God to be a true and faithful servant unto The Queen's Majesty as one of Her Majesty's Privy Council”. You also swore, “You will to your uttermost bear faith and allegiance to the Queen's Majesty”.

Now, less than one year later, the prime minister, in a 180-degree turn, is indicating intentions to move away from the monarchy — a position long advocated for by many Jamaicans, but sadly opposed by many.

Interestingly, a former prime minister did not accept the appointment as privy councillor, as it was not in keeping with his idea of moving Jamaica to become a republic. For him, it was about providing the country with a clear pathway and a defined destination.

If the prime minister is to solidify the genuineness of his Damascus Road-like change in intentions, he should politely return the instrument of his appointment. He should also exercise our political sovereignty by immediately acceding to local sentiments and to the UK-based Privy Council's desire of removing us from their jurisdiction. There are clear indicators that we are competent to manage our own legal affairs.

Confident and strong leadership, devoid of mixed signals, but rather indicative of the resolve of the people, is needed, and the opportunity for a nation to coalesce around an issue that led to pervasive discriminations should not be wasted.

Moving on should not be the simple action of closing the book.

Ralston Nunes

ralstonnunes@gmail.com