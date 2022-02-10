Never forget the history!

Dear Editor,

On behalf of my ancestors who were beaten, enslaved, 'genocided', demonised, and called lazy when they were doing all the work, I want to 'bun a fire' on the British Empire then and the scions of it that exist now.

Queen Elizabeth II has still not apologised for the torrid treatment meted out to my ancestors by hers and whose trinkets she still holds in the crown jewels. Indeed, these crown jewels are a big example of grand theft on display. The Egyptians are still asking that the Rosetta Stone be returned to its rightful place.

In Jamaica, the name of colonialist Cecil Rhodes is still being heralded under the Rhodes Scholarship endowment. Some of the nations most gruesome criminals would shudder at the treatment that Cecil Rhodes is alleged to have meted out to slaves in Rhodesia.

Indeed, people like former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill greatly admired Cecil Rhodes and he, Churchill, was greatly admired by Elizabeth II; the same Winston Churchill who is reputed to have never liked black people.

So what should we make of an Elizabeth II, who heads a royal household that caused her grandson, Prince Harry — who happened to marry a black woman — to have to 'run' from England to take up residence in the United States.

Prince Harry stated that “someone” in their family, before his wife Meghan became pregnant, wondered about the complexion of his future children.

For those of you who are naive and want to forget the history, think on these things when another of The Queen's pearly white grandchildren comes with smiling face to tell you how much they love you.

Mark Trought

