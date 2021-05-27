Neville Myton served well

Dear Editor,

Neville Myton, in his conversations with me, particularly at athletic meets held at Jamalco, exemplified an educator of the ideals and values of sport, a custodian of the courage of sport, and a benefactor of the wisdom of sport.

We serve not for gain in money, popularity and self-interest. We serve not to purchase favours and friendship. We serve in placing self second and the interest of sport and others first. That was his creed and raison d'être.

The mighty has not fallen in the form of Neville Myton, for he rose in the eyes of his earthly peers and generations before and after him and is now transcendental having been called to higher service.

The Jamaica Olympic Association salutes an Olympian of the 1964 and '68 eras and applauds a Jamaican sportsman whose imprint in the middle distances has given us the length, breadth and depth of character.

Christopher L Samuda

President

Jamaica Olympic Association

christopher.samuda@yahoo.com