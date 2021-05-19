No 'gag order' on domestic violence

Dear Editor,

The Speaker of the House, the gender minister, the prime minister's wife, the foreign minister, the attorney general — all females — should lead the charge in condemning their colleague if he is guilty of what was captured on video recently of a man beating a woman, instead of being hypocritical by not talking about it by instigating a gag order. At the very least they should demand that he definitively confirm whether or not he was the one captured on the recording.

This guy on the video brutally beat a female with his fist and a stool. And it really doesn't matter if it is his girlfriend or his wife.

The video itself was of poor quality, but he neither denied or admitted it. And all those who come to his defence because of this forget that there were eyewitnesses who saw who beat the woman. One such witness said if the woman had been related to him he would have got involved.

His so-called lawyer and his pastor should just shut up and deal with the facts. Someone should remind his pastor that friendship and relationship takes a back seat to facts. And those people who wants to politicise the matter should be refrain from doing so, because it doesn't matter which party he belongs to.

Domestic and sexual abuse of women and girls must stop! No one should be defending such a monster.

The irony is that the Government is trying to tackle this problem in society — or so they say — and one of their very own could well be indulging in this kind of behaviour.

You can't equate someone calling you a liar in an e-mail correspondence with someone beating and humiliating in public.

The same thing is happening in our sister island, Trinidad and Tobago, where women and girls are being slaughtered on a regular basis.

I remember in my primary school in Kingston we boys were constantly reminded never to hit a girl. So I don't know where all this violence against females is coming from.

It is sad to say it, but Jamaica is fast becoming paradise lost.

Noel Mitchell

Westchester, New York, USA

nlmworld@yahoo.com