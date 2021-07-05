Not getting the required Flow!

Dear Editor,

My 70-year-old grandmother lives in Morant Bay, St Thomas, and has been having some serious trouble with her Flow Internet and I am hoping that someone from the company will see this letter and do something to fix the problem.

Due to the pandemic, my mother and I have limited our visits to her since we are both working from our offices and have to interact with others. She suffers from hypertension and so we try not to risk her health.

A few months ago we paid to have Flow broadband installed at her house so that all the family members can video call her and keep in touch. She also likes to watch movies on Netflix, so we thought it would be a great idea.

The problem is that we are paying for the service and she barely has any proper service. The video calls constantly freeze and cut off, and the smart TV barely works.

At a time like this, when so many of us are depending on the Internet to continue our lives, it is unfair for Flow to deliver such horrible service.

I am appealing to Flow to do something about this.

Charmaine Brown-Thompson

charmthompsonbrown@gmail.com