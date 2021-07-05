Not getting the required Flow!Monday, July 05, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
My 70-year-old grandmother lives in Morant Bay, St Thomas, and has been having some serious trouble with her Flow Internet and I am hoping that someone from the company will see this letter and do something to fix the problem.
Due to the pandemic, my mother and I have limited our visits to her since we are both working from our offices and have to interact with others. She suffers from hypertension and so we try not to risk her health.
A few months ago we paid to have Flow broadband installed at her house so that all the family members can video call her and keep in touch. She also likes to watch movies on Netflix, so we thought it would be a great idea.
The problem is that we are paying for the service and she barely has any proper service. The video calls constantly freeze and cut off, and the smart TV barely works.
At a time like this, when so many of us are depending on the Internet to continue our lives, it is unfair for Flow to deliver such horrible service.
I am appealing to Flow to do something about this.
Charmaine Brown-Thompson
charmthompsonbrown@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy