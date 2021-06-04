Old Harbour Road death trap

Dear Editor,

I am grateful to be alive following a horrifying experience recently at the intersection of Featherbed Lane and Old Harbour Road.

Amidst impatient and undisciplined drivers, navigating Jamaican roadways is like an obstacle course on a daily basis. Intersections with no traffic lights make it that much harder, as what we were taught in driving school about the 'right of way' isn't practised.

I have long been concerned about the lack of a traffic signal at this hot spot, and, therefore, always cautious when approaching. The drivers coming off Featherbed Lane don't always wait their turn. To save ourselves, we stop and allow them to go ahead, regardless of the fact that we have the right of way.

However, recently another driver coming from the opposite direction swerved to save himself and hit my car. On top of that, the driver who caused it, sped off.

This is a busy roadway and a traffic signal is essential. We hope the authorities will consider taking the necessary action sooner than later. Another driver may not be so lucky to get out of what is a death trap.

Suzette Campbell

suzette.prguru@gmail.com