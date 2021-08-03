On what grounds are we demanding reparation?

Dear Editor,

There exists no moral or legal authority for Jamaica, or any other country, to seek reparation for slaves who died many centuries ago. The British monarch is quite just in continuing to ignore the garbled recommendations from discontented barbarians wailing to collect “dead lef”. The classic polite runaround is the most that can be served to grieving beneficiaries.

No accurate paper trail exists of lineages to ancestors, and the appropriation of negritude is now only convenient if monetary compensation is possible. This is a society swelling with pride, punctuated by bleaching at several levels.

The slaves signed no documents at the time to protest the injustices or recorded, in any language, their objections. At the time of each insurrection, particularly the illegal Sam Sharpe rebellion, there was no reading or comprehension of the fine print, even of the holy Bible. They simply did not adhere to the correct procedures and processes. They did not have the common sense or navigation skills to dock a ship to capture the Queen's audience in Great Britain at that time – tut-tut.

The statutes of limitations have long past. In any case, the slaves could be requested to repay rental fees, costs for laundry, use of huts, and for the privilege of being close to the masters and mistresses of the plantation while working in the great house.

All in all, would these slave descendants know how to properly spend any spoils? That should be left to the more learned authorities to dispense.

In any case, slavery is not yet abolished and I am loving and relishing the abrogation of my rights more and more every day.

Ul Jem

jem.ul@yahoo.com