One number for TRN and NIDS: Much appreciated

Dear Editor,

The recent announcement by the justice ministry in regard to using the tax registration number (TRN) as one's official national identification system (NIDS) number is very welcoming. One of the major factors that caused people, like myself, to be resistant to the NIDS is the menacing idea of having to contend with another set of numbers, which can be burdensome on the memory.

It is, in my opinion, the correct decision.

The argument proffered that some people have more than one TRN is plausible, but that is a simple fix like most of the problems we have with corruption.

When the system comes online and a TRN is assigned/entered for one person, that person's name will be tied to that information and when the data is shared across all government platforms it will be virtually impossible for that person to use a secondary TRN.

Data processing is not as complex as we sometimes make it out to be. Whatever is stored in the system will be retrieved and the coding system is unique so it's not going to be an easy task for someone to have multiple numbers when they are already tied to one.

We appreciate the acceptance of this idea which we have been lobbying for.

While the Government should listen to all stakeholders and take into consideration their concerns, they also have a duty to ignore detractors who seek to prevent them from doing the job they were elected to do.

I find great hypocrisy in some of these church leaders who continue the 'cow bawling' about privacy of data, while at the same time most of them possess US visas and you don't hear them complaining about another jurisdiction having their data.

Melvin Pennant JP

melvinpennant@gmail.com