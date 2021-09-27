Open the Church and stop the comparison

Dear Editor,

The true Church must be given the opportunity to operate again just like in the days of old so that the fear of God can re-enter this nation.

I must commend our Prime Minister Andrew Holness for the good job he has been doing in handling the novel coronavirus pandemic thus far, because it is difficult for a leader to have to sift through opposing opinions from different sectors of the society and make a decision for the benefit of the people.

I welcome the lockdown on a Sunday as it is putting Jamaica in the right direction; however, the Church must be given the opportunity to worship and not be compared with any other businesses.

Back in the days, when I was much younger, Sunday was regarded as a holy day on which everyone was reverential and respectful. The fear of God was upon the people and criminals were not so brazen.

Our forefathers knew that, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach unto any people,” hence, our national anthem is a prayer for the nation: “Eternal Father, bless our land, guard us with thy mighty hand, keep us free from evil powers, be our light through countless hours.”

To restore our nation the true Church must be given the freedom to worship and that divine intervention will cause two things to occur — crime and violence will diminish and the novel coronavirus will be vanquished.

Prime Minister, I make an appeal for us to stay close to God. “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Our only help will come through divine intervention from the true Church.

Oneil Tapper

oneillovesjesus@gmail.com