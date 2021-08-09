Our sprint queens, we salute you

Dear Editor,

Tribute to our sprint queens

— of thee we sing

It all started in Beijing,

Where you occupied the available space

With three medals from the same race

You showed your prowess to the world

Earning double silver and the gold

In Tokyo, here you are at it again

While others struggle behind in vain

It is Jamaica — one, two, three

You are the greatest, we all agree

Then comes a double-double by Elaine the fair

A feat that is known to be quite rare

It has been done by the great Usain

But hardly likely to be seen again

The world anticipated a great sprint relay

They tried to prophesy the results every day

A record run was on the card

That would have been your just reward

You missed the record but won with ease

It was poetry in motion if you please

We salute with utmost pride

Indeed, we think you are sanctified.

Ronald R Fagan

ronniefagan@gmail.com.