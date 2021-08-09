Our sprint queens, we salute you

Our sprint queens, we salute youMonday, August 09, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Tribute to our sprint queens
— of thee we sing
It all started in Beijing,
Where you occupied the available space
With three medals from the same race
You showed your prowess to the world
Earning double silver and the gold
In Tokyo, here you are at it again
While others struggle behind in vain
It is Jamaica — one, two, three
You are the greatest, we all agree
Then comes a double-double by Elaine the fair
A feat that is known to be quite rare
It has been done by the great Usain
But hardly likely to be seen again
The world anticipated a great sprint relay
They tried to prophesy the results every day
A record run was on the card
That would have been your just reward
You missed the record but won with ease
It was poetry in motion if you please
We salute with utmost pride
Indeed, we think you are sanctified.
Ronald R Fagan
ronniefagan@gmail.com.
