Pair Marley and Garvey

Dear Editor,

I noticed that the proposed new currency bills, with one exception, have double images of prominent Jamaicans.

The sole exception is National Hero Marcus Garvey, whose image appears alone on the $100 note. Marcus Garvey is arguably one of the most famous black men who ever lived and definitely deserves his place.

It is also noted elsewhere that the omission of the image of Bob Marley from among those chosen is considered an insult to this noble Jamaican.

Garvey and Marley share a few similarities:

1) They are both sons of the parish of St Ann

2) Both are internationally recognisable, although for different reasons

3) The well-known adage, “Emancipate yourself from mental slavery,” was coined by Garvey and made popular by Marley.

I wish to suggest that it would be a good idea to pair the images of these two stalwarts on the $100 bill as this should satisfy the Marley fans and also make the double image pattern consistent on all the bills.

I hope Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke will give this some thought.

Ronald R Fagan

ronniefagan@gmail.com