Partisan bushing?

Dear Editor,

How can this country achieve peace and unity when the workers who are participating in the bushing and cleaning of some roads are fully clad in party colours?

The colours represent one party, usually the party in power. Do the colours with matching shirts, caps, and sometimes shoes make the place any cleaner?

If it is that there are wise men and women who decree that such displays are necessary, would it not be more unifying if at least there was the presence of a token representative with colours from the other side to indicate a smidgen of impartiality?

C McKoy

Box 99

Kingston 7

carmckoy@yahoo.com