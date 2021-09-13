Pay employees more!

Dear Editor,

The economic burdens on Jamaicans on no-movement days is unbearable. Electricity, water, cable, and Wi-Fi bills are still high. Food and crude oil prices are on the rise due to inflation worldwide.

I hope the Government will soon put an end to this nonsensical no-movement day strategy because it's ineffective. The novel coronavirus infection rate is still on the rise in spite of the lockdown measures.

On Wednesdays to Saturdays most businesses recoup the money lost on the three no-movement days. In the four 'movement days' employees have to work twice as hard to make up for lost time or to provide service to huge crowds due to the shortened time frame in which to conduct business.

Some employees are only working two days a week and not being paid for the days they don't work. And most employers don't see it fit to double their employees' pay on the few days that they do work.

Either the employers pay the employees more or the Government must end these lengthy lockdown periods.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com