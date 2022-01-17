Pay it forward, Floyd Green

Pay it forward, Floyd GreenMonday, January 17, 2022
Dear Editor,
I saw Floyd Green on social media thanking everyone for his second coming and explaining how he just always wanted to serve.
Well, I want Floyd Green to now lobby for all those people who were fined under the Disaster Risk Management Act to be fully refunded, and I am sure that Moses Davis aka Beenie Man and others will agree with me.
So, too, all those in jails or lock-ups because of first time blunders in life.
Floyd Green has got a second chance in life, and now I want everyone to get their second chances.
Mark Trought
marktrought@gmail.com
