People kill peopleMonday, April 04, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
A letter by Andre O Sheppy appearing in the Jamaica Observer titled 'Guns are not the problem' cited a relative and interesting truth that guns don't kill people, people do.
Although an indifferent connection between a gun and the commission of a crime may be true, could it be the same kind of relationship as saying that fingers don't choke people, people do?
The existence of a gun seems to carry with it an inseparable link to crime, which may not be true of a knife, and may be the reason a police can charge you for gun possession, even without you having used it.
It is absurd to see a gun in a vacuum or merely as a neutral product of a concept materialised.
Why was the gun created?
It appears that if people kill people, guns become a convenient avenue or an external extension to their prior motive to kill — an effective instrument expressly to facilitate a means to an end.
A purely detached relationship between a weapon and a killer is difficult to visualise when someone could probably say people don't kill people, it is social injustice that does, or a man could seek aquital for manslaughter or murder by claiming that his car committed the killing and not himself.
Ridiculous?
Thus the 'seperatistic' rational in the deciding of innocence or guilt is fairly hocus-pocus. So it has to be true then that people kill people.
Yet the instruments of death, such as guns, would become totally irrelevant or extinct if people simply love people. The fruits that we would create would be products of the heart if the goods of our social interactions were the products of love.
Homer Sylvester
Mount Vernon, New York
h2sylvester@gmail.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy