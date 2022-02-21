PNP needs a think tank

Dear Editor,

The People's National Party (PNP) was founded by Norman Manley, a very esteemed intellectual.

Its founding was strongly supported by the educators of the time, as well as by many writers, artists, and musicians. Over time it earned the reputation of being a party that encouraged thinking and ideas.

In a recent book about him, Truth Be Told: Michael Manley in Conversation, Michael Manley, a former leader, lamented what he saw as the diminishing of this image.

I recall that, while he was leader of this party, Dr Peter Philips announced the formation of a think tank to be named Roxborough after the birthplace of Norman Manley. I do not know if this was done or what happened to the idea. I do not recall hearing much about it since. Now that the PNP is clearly having an identity crisis, I think that revisiting the idea and revitalising it might be a worthwhile move.

Think tanks play vital roles in many big business organisations. Their members assemble informally, often dressed in this manner, and spend time focusing on problems, throwing out ideas and debating them. Some of the best ideas come out of relaxed, informal settings. It is a phenomenon that is well-known to creative people of all kinds.

My alma mater, Columbia University, has had such a seminar as one of its traditions, and some of America's most influential thinkers have participated in it. The aim is to generate and record ideas, not to promote the egos or reputations of the participants. The only paid participant is a graduate student who is employed to take notes.

Encouraging intellectual creativity will not solve all the country's problems, but encouraging the life of the mind is certainly as necessary in politics as in all other areas of human life. This country could benefit from the encouragement of more think tanks in all areas of its national life.

Earl McKenzie

sthopemckenzie327@gmail.com