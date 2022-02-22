Police need training to engage with the mentally ill

Dear Editor,

A recent report by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) revealed that three mentally ill men were fatally shot by the police since the start of the year.

These men were killed while the police tried to apprehend them and they attacked the police. None of them were armed with guns but offensive weapons such as a knife, machete, stone, and a piece of board. The police knew in advance that they were mentally ill so I assume they would have at least expected some type of erratic behaviour.

I am no security or law enforcement expert, but it appears to me, as a mental health patient, that the police may be escalating the situation involving encounters with mentally ill people by prematurely resorting to heavy-handed tactics, which eventually lead to deadly force.

While I will agree that every police officer has a right to defend himself/herself against attack from anyone, including the mentally ill, the reports I am reading force me to call into question the tactical training, competence, and conscience of the police force towards the community of the mentally ill. It is unacceptable that a high percentage of the time the police have tried to apprehend a mentally ill person, who comes in conflict with the law, it results in serious injuries to the mentally ill and also fatalities.

As a mentally ill person myself, it worries me.

It does not take much for a mentally ill person to suffer a psychotic episode and, as a civilised society, we have a moral responsibility to intervene with patience, love, and good judgement. From what I read in the INDECOM report, it does not look good.

I am calling on the police high command to do a thorough investigation into these fatal shootings and to re-examine the tactics used by police officers to apprehend mentally ill people who come in conflict with the law. Something has to be tactically wrong if three or four police officers cannot apprehend a mentally ill man who is not armed with a gun without causing serious injuries or fatalities.

The mental health practitioners engage out-of-control mental health patients every day without incurring fatalities. So why can't the police do it successfully? I suggest we re-examine their training.

I am recommending that the police force begins to specially train its members how to deal with the mentally ill; engage mental health practitioners and family members when going to arrest a mentally ill person; provide non-lethal equipment that can destabilise the mentally ill without resorting to deadly force; and provide body cameras for the police to increase transparency. I don't think the society would be silent if these fatalities were “normal” people under the same circumstances with the same set of facts.

Who among us is standing up for the mentally ill?

As mentally ill people we are not just citizens of Jamaica, but we have equal rights just like anyone else, and chief among those rights is the right to life.

The word is always love.

Andre' Wellington

Mental health patient and advocate

Christiana PO, Manchester