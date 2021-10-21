Poor customer service at JUTC

Dear Editor,

The operations at the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has been too long in disarray. The buses are not being properly managed, resulting in long-suffering for many passengers.

And the condition of some of these buses shows that the bus company does not respect its passengers. Take, for example, the so-called dry-weather buses — there are times when some of the seats get wet after rainfall and no one cares enough to wipe up the water. That lack of care and attention to detail reflects poorly on the workers.

Can you imagine passengers standing for hours in long lines waiting on these unreliable buses and, when one finally comes, many of the seats are wet? Is it so hard for the driver to take five minutes to clean the seats? They only care about collecting their salaries, nothing else.

How can we live like this?

Why has the JUTC bus company continued to be in such disorder for so many years? Why can't they maintain the buses and keep them clean? Obviously they have no respect for the passengers.

Those who are in charge of operating these buses need to pack up and go. I give them a failing grade. The Minister of Transport Robert Montague needs to pack up and leave too.

Donald Mckoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com