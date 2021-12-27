Portia Simpson Miller is my national heroine

Dear Editor,

The truth is obvious. Portia Simpson Miller is a national heroine. Her face has been merged with the images of Nanny in schools all across the island. The marked similarity – one heroine among male heroes, one female prime minister among a throng of male leaders.

To discredit her contribution is only to reflect the ongoing violence against women manifested in so many spheres – young women stripped down in their places of employment and older women demonstrating for freedom from abuse. To forget that it is these women who have been the backbone of morality and the economy of this and so many other countries is an unpardonable sin.

The day we acknowledge and truly love our mothers, sisters, grandmothers, and aunts for their sacrifices is when we will see a marked change in values and attitudes.

Unfortunately, many of the brave initiatives of women have been mocked, marred by being labelled as fables, myths, and legends. These comments, too, demonstrate a disregard for the core strength of the wives who have built many a husband.

An international conference to recognise the contribution of Portia Simpson Miller should be organised and all female heads of State invited to participate. We should honour our own.

I claim her as my mother and sister.

Portia Simpson Miller recently celebrated another year of life. I wish her love always. She was one who never forgot me and my family. In many hours of darkness she has reached out to me with either a phone call to my home or a warm hug at an event at King's House.

Blessings, Mother P.

Ul Jem

jem.ul@yahoo.com