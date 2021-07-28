Portland Eastern all over again?

Dear Editor,

What is wrong with the People's National Party (PNP)? When will they ever learn?

It seems as if constituency party meetings present an ideal opportunity for loutish behaviour. In this, I am speaking generally about both sides of the political divide. However, the most recent occurrence relates to the behaviour of Richard Azan and Ian Hayles at the PNP's Central Manchester constituency conference over the weekend.

Why not accept vox populi? Why not focus on the inability of the party to bring out the party faithful? Why not focus on unifying the party? Is this what vice-president (VP) designates are bringing to the table? (It should not be overlooked that there are no women among the VP lot).

I maintain that the present PNP doesn't understand its role as a national party, which is to assist in the preservation of our democracy. It will not always form the Government, but it must, from time to time, play an inning as the Government-in-waiting.

I must confess that I, too, am disappointed by Peter Bunting's loss, as I was by that of Wykeham McNeil, as well as Clive Mullings and Christopher Tufton in 2011. They, too, were ministers. They, too, were vocal parliamentarians, but the electorate spoke. We should accept that.

And, I would like to tell all Jamaica that a PNP Member of Parliament can work with the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillors in his or her constituency and vice versa. We chat too much 'foolinish' at constituency conferences. It's sad when people who have benefited from higher education fail to educate those who have not been so fortunate.

We are too small a country not to be able to work together. With so many problems – crime, road accidents, education, COVID-19 – we shouldn't be spouting such nonsense.

I applaud Patricia Duncan Sutherland for her intervening statement:”...[A]s a society we must learn to criticise the work of women without questioning their worth.”

Norman WM Thompson

norms74160@gmail.com