Powerful women for the 2020s

Dear editor,

These last few years have brought visible change to Canada's political reality.

The leader of the New Democratic Party wears a turban. Oh yes, he is a Sikh! And he speaks for the working people, those who may think they lack significance or influence.

Strong-willed Canadian women also seem to be coming to the fore in the 2020s. A charismatic woman of colour ran in the Conservative Party's leadership race. She lost this time. Perhaps her party may not have been ready for such a change. What other changes could they be challenged by? The leader of Canada's Greens is black, beautiful, and aggressive as hell. Push that 'Green' agenda.

It has been announced that the new Canadian governor general is Mary Simon. She is different from the status quo, in that she is an indigenous woman. A woman of influence, loved by many. The prime minister has done something profound by placing the attention of the monarchy, the Vatican, and all Canadians on the indigenous community through her appointment. Hopefully, justice, awareness, and community support for our indigenous people will be the rule of the decade. Kudos to Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland, and the Canadian Government. A great political and moral move.

Prime Minister Trudeau's approach is in direct contrast to the conservative Americanism which has seeped into Canada's right. Issues we expected to have been decided long ago, such as aborition and human rights of gays and women, continue to appear on the conservative agenda. Can they not see the changing Canadian realities through their bluish, tinted sunglasses?

Powerful women have made history these past few years, whether they are leaders or the subjects of political intrigue. Whatever Canadians may think about how women are treated in Canadian politics, we can be assured Canadian women are doing well for themselves. Women, gays, non-white folks are taking the reins of power and leading Canadians towards a better future.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland is a wonderful example of a woman of power. Petite in stature, she stands as a giant before us all, ably representing our nation on political and economic platforms. She shines before us as an example of excellence, underscored by concrete accomplishments.

My wife and daughter see these ladies as examples of achievement, and this influences them every day to achieve for themselves, their families, and their communities.

We all need inspirational symbols. They give us hope. Canada has a bright future ahead of it, indeed.

Steven Kaszab

Bradford, Ontario

skaszab@yahoo.ca