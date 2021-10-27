Praying for the abducted in Haiti

Dear Editor,

As we continue to work towards the release of our workers in Haiti, we are planning another day of special prayer and fasting on Wednesday, October 27. We invite believers from around the world to join us.

We again request ongoing prayer for those being held, government officials who are assisting, and the abductors themselves.

Recent media attention has been focused on the abduction of our workers and loved ones, but a civil society group has reported that 600 abductions were recorded in Haiti from January to September 2021, in contrast to 231 over the same period last year.

While fasting and praying, we encourage you to remember others who are being held hostage, as well as those who were lucky enough to have escaped this type of bondage and are now recovering.

Occasionally we are asked why our workers were in Haiti. Why travel to dangerous places? Why not let these countries take care of their own issues? These are good questions which deserve an answer.

We live in a very broken world. A world of broken relationships, broken trust, and broken political systems. It is a world of loneliness, fear, and violence. And Jesus came, not just so men could go to heaven when they die, but also to show the kind of a world God intends right here on Earth.

God desires a world where the hungry are fed, abandoned orphans are cared for, and where lonely refugees are provided for. Jesus came to redeem this broken world, and has called His church to work with Him. We go to places like Haiti because we have found Jesus and His teachings to be the answer for our own lives and we want others to enjoy the joy, peace, and redemption we have experienced in the kingdom of God.

We travel to Haiti to help, but we can always return to our comfortable lifestyles here in the United States. But many in Haiti do not have this luxury. In their current lawless situation, where anarchy reigns, Haitians live under constant fear. They have no way to escape. For many, every trip to the market is overshadowed by the continual threat of violence.

As we continue to pray earnestly for our American staff, we also encourage fervent prayer for the Haitian people.

Christian Aid Ministries

inquiry@camoh.org