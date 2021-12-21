Privileged or ungrateful?

Dear Editor,

A relatively young male hotel worker, who was presumably pondering his economic security in a future intimate relationship, once affirmed that he knew the 'available' female professionals who are “making the money”.

The two professions which stood out for him, both of which are female dominated, were nurses and school teachers. Although this determination might have been based on the prospect factor, to him and many Jamaicans, these professions seem to be among the more financially privileged.

Contrarily, a personal banking officer, who was interviewing a health professional in order to update that professional's financial profile, was surprised at his $160,000 per month salary, remarking that “that was just groceries”. It was either the banking officer did not believe, preferred that he had lied about his salary, or was dubiously encouraging him to seek an additional source of income, like swindling and embezzlement.

Many of us are yet to appreciate that the Lord works in mysterious ways and miracles are his specialty. Many also do not realise that the devil also has his ways, which, regardless of their disguise, are simply contrary to our Lord's.

So, it still stands that the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence and there is always another person or groups of people considering your side to be greener. This lack of contentment is further fuelled by a culture that bashes a woman caught stealing tin mackerel at a supermarket in the most disgraceful manner, while in our hearts we wish that we were in former Education Minister Ruel Reid's shoes despite the accusations of “misappropriation” of public funds.

Nurses, though, are hard-working, deserving, and presumably honest workers. However, prostitutes are also hard-working, deserving, and presumably honest workers.

Ultimatums are not of God, even if it is to enter into holy covenants such as matrimony. The mercies that have been afforded nurses are being trampled by those same nurses. They have a right to ask what mercies for they chose not to regard them, just as they chose not to “see” a dying patient in the intensive care unit of the hospital because they believed that she had the oh so deadly COVID-19.

It is true that nurses are human, but that is just it, they, too, are influenced by our dichotomous culture of chastising envy while seeking to attract it. They also fear being mocked and ridiculed because of their likkle bit a money as sung by dancehall artist, Govana.

Sadly, if nurses cannot bear such, then how can they “bear the cross” of betrayal, envy, commotions, and lack of compassion, as our Lord and Saviour did? How?

Andre O Sheppy

Norwood, St James

astrangely@outlook.com