Dear Editor,

Thirteen guns found in one day — over 100 in a little over a month — and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Most of the guns found are high-powered weapons, tempting one to ask: Were these found in Mexico or Iraq?

I wish it were so. They were all found in Jamaica.

If anybody needed more proof that we are not dealing with normal criminals, if anybody needed proof that we are virtually at war then this is it.

When I read the story online, while at work, I had to call some of my co-workers and reread it to them. They were as stunned as I was. I kept repeating for some time: 10 rifles, are we at war?

Jamaica has a serious appetite for death, destruction, and mayhem, unparalleled in most civilised societies. It's long past epidemic proportions, and like the mosquito that causes dengue, endemic to Jamaica. That outsized, insatiable appetite for utter death, misery, and destruction to which so many Jamaicans have an ungodly affinity should stop every single Jamaican, who desires a peaceful society in which to live, dead in their tracks. As I have previously said in this space and elsewhere, we better decide, rather quickly, what sort of State we want to live in. Is it one controlled by gangs and marauding murderers or one of decency and the rule of law?

Commendation must be given to the police, who seem to have stepped up their game since the beginning of the year. The investments made in their intelligence network seem to be paying off handsomely. And the Government, led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, must be commended for the increased focus it has placed on containing and eradicating crime from the land. The five pillars of Plan Secure Jamaica, after much malingning by some, is undoubtedly bearing fruit. This is the result of investment and commitment meeting hard work and dedication. Bravisimo, indeed!

Even with a renewed focus, more resources, dedication of the security forces and all, Jamaica still needs a ton of informers to give up the locations of these guns.

Nowhere in any civilised society that doesn't manufacture guns should these weapons of mass destruction be found so regularly. It's alarming, to say the least. And, without the help of Jamaicans, the police cannot get these guns. And unlike in the past, when it was chiefly an inner-city problem, it has now moved into the upscale sections of the country.

And, as I have been saying for quite some time, maybe the only time we will get a grip on crime, especially murder, is when it moves into the upscale parts of this country and they, with all their pompous and haughty, self-assured attitude, realise their neighbour is a gunman with high-powered weapons.

Isn't it ironic, and rather tragically so, that the same gunmen who have helped to spur the creation of these gated communities are now themselves living in them in order to avoid capture by police?

Oftentimes we have to ASK ourselves: Is Jamaica a real place?

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com