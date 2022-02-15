Proper courthouse needed for St Ann

Dear Editor,

The sad news coming out of St Ann that the Brown's Town courthouse has been gutted by a massive fire is a serious blow to judicial proceedings and access to justice in St Ann.

The Brown's Town courthouse was not only one of three remaining courts in St Ann, but is the one at which probates and letters of administration are done in the parish.

It is too early yet to assess whether such vital records touching and concerning estate matters have been damaged or destroyed in the fire. If that is the case it would be a greater tragedy.

When I started practising a little over 40 years ago, there were six courts in St Ann located at St Ann's Bay, Claremont, Moneague, Ocho Rios, Brown's Town, and Cave Valley.

During the People's National Party (PNP) Administration in the '90s three of those courthouses where closed in pursuance of what was labelled rationalisation. Those three courts were Moneague, Cave Valley, and Ocho Rios. The attorneys practising in the parish then were not consulted in any significant way before this so-called rationalisation was pursued.

The courthouse in Ocho Rios, which was previously the Ocho Rios Police Station, was renovated and said to be now a Jamaica National Heritage Trust property and was no longer to be used as a courthouse. Surprisingly, that building is now hosting a private business comprising a gallery and a snack bar.

We are now down to one courthouse in St Ann's Bay, which is inadequate, has only two rooms available for hosting court and only one courtroom for the magistrates when the Circuit Court is in session. Additionally, the courhouse lacks parking space for members of staff and attorneys.

There is also the Claremont court which has two rooms, one atop the police station and another one is a separate building, which is normally used for community meetings and is anything but adequate for court sittings.

If ever there is an ideal time for the Government to build a proper courthouse for the parish of St Ann it is now. The citizens of St Ann deserve to be provided with proper facilities for the conduct of court proceedings.

What we have now are all inadequate accommodations, which are not suitable for dispensing justice.

Linton P Gordon

Ocho Rios, St Ann

lpgordon@cwjamaica.com