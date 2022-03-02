Psychological issues plaguing players?

Dear Editor,

It would appear that the West Indies (WI) cricket team has forgotten how to win, which was quite evident in its performance, or should I say lack thereof, in that recently concluded Twenty20 (T20) series against India, in India.

It was advantage West Indies at several crucial stages during the matches, only for the team to easily relinquish those pole positions because the clinical application necessary to induce victory in close encounters was not summoned.

Let's look at the stats. West Indies was 68 for two after the power play in the second match and failed to break the tape ahead of the opponent. They lost by 16 runs in the third, with six wickets sitting in the pavilion ( 179-3).

These types of display can be attributed to a loss of confidence in self and teammates' abilities. In summary, psychological issues have been taking a toll on the players.

The region is not short of talent. In fact, quite the contrary. The fact that 17 players recently landed contracts in the lucrative and exciting Indian Premier League speaks volumes.

The problem lies in the fact that the WI has been on the losing end of the results in the majority of series in which they have participated in recent years — this has now begun to take a toll.

It is often said big men don't cry, but that is far from reality. The West Indies team needs a full-time psychologist to assist the players at this juncture to rebuild confidence.

Dalgalish Henry Sr

dalgalishja@gmail.com