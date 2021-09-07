Rally around the nurses, public sector

Rally around the nurses, public sectorTuesday, September 07, 2021
Dear Editor,
Yes, I know many will argue that the Government can't afford to pay the nurses or anyone in the public sector now, due to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Nurses are on the front line of fighting this virus and their lives are at risk. It is their job to prevent the death of Jamaicans – whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.
I was always of the belief that nurses received over $100,000 per month after tax. So I am shocked to discover that many are getting under $100,000.
Many workers in Jamaica now deserve an increase, especially minimum wage earners and security guards. I hope the other members of the public sector are reasonable and don't undermine the nurses by asking for salary increases, because the Government will find excuses not to pay the nurses more.
Public sector workers should unite around the nurses and don't display a crab in a barrel mentality. I know it's hard for everyone but the lives of nurses are more at risk – and that's the truth.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
